NCC group Hyderabad cadets visit AOC Centre for Annual Training Camp

The Annual Training Camp serves as a platform for young cadets to come together and engage in a comprehensive training programme that focuses on physical fitness, character building, social awareness and also focus on career building options.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:08 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: The cadets of units of NCC Group Hyderabad on Thursday visited the AOC Centre, Secunderabad, as part of the ongoing Annual Training Camp. The cadets were addressed by Brig AA Deshpande, Commandant, AOC Centre.

An interactive session on ‘Agniveer’ scheme was conducted by Col Laxman Ojha and Lt Col Vishnugopan. Amongst the various activities organized for the cadets were a visit to the War Memorial and Simulator rooms, demonstration of Drill and PT.

Col Anil Kumar, Group Cdr, Hyderabad Group, thanked Brig AA Deshpande and all ranks of AOC Centre for organizing this visit and exchanged mementoes.