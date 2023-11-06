NCC holds Inter Group Competition for Republic Day Camp 2024

Cadets of Warangal Group were adjudged the Champions and Secunderabad Group, the Runners Up. Air Commodore V Madhusudan Reddy, Deputy Director General (DDG), NCC Directorate Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was personally involved in selecting the cadets.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:02 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: Inter Group Competition for Republic Day Camp 2024 between the nine NCC Groups of, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was held at the Mehdipatnam Military Garrison.

The Boy and Girl cadets fiercely competed in various events like drill, small arms firing, cultural events showcasing the cultural heritage of two states, photography in various genres and flag area competitions.

The Cadets selected from this Camp will be trained and will represent the States in the Republic Day Parade at New Delhi in January 2024.

In his address to all NCC Cadets and personnel, Air Commodore VM Reddy complemented the efforts put in by everyone in training the NCC Cadets and expressed his satisfaction with the selection process. He expressed his concern about the fact that TS and AP Directorate stood 16th position out of 17 Directorates last year. He said that he was confident that with concerted and dedicated efforts, TS and AP teams would be victorious in the forthcoming Republic Day Camp 2024 at New Delhi and will win the overall Champions Trophy.

