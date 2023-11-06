Savour the taste of Rajasthan at Taj Krishna’s Food Fest in Hyderabad

| Savour The Taste Of Rajasthan At Taj Krishnas Food Fest In Hyderabad

Celebrity Chef Abdul Razzaq, a master of Mewari flavours from the city of lakes, Udaipur, brings the royal tastes of Rajasthan to Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:21 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: Experience the grandeur of Rajasthan at Firdaus, Taj Krishna, as they host the Rajasthani Food Festival till November 12, offering a sumptuous journey into the heart of Rajasthani cuisine.

The festival’s menu boasts an array of Rajasthani dishes, including Dal Batti Churma, Titar Ka Saar, Malai Ghewar, Hing Kachodi, Laal Maas, and more.

Delight in an unlimited buffet-style experience, with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options available. The festivities go beyond the cuisine, featuring live barbecue, a traditional welcome, captivating live music, and a special opportunity to meet Chef Abdul Razzaq during the Celebrity Chef Meet and Greet.

Savor the Rajputana legacy, guided by the enchanting call of ‘padharo mhare des’ from 7 pm to 11 pm.