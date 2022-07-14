NDRF shifts 96 people to safer places in Bhupalpally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:21 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Bhupalpally/Mulugu: Jayashankar Bhupalpally District Collector Bhavesh Mishra said that as many as 96 people from Pusukupally village under the Kaleshwaram Gram Panchayat limits had been shifted to the rehabilitation centre by the NDRF team.

He has visited several villages including Damarakunta, Lakshmipur, Gundrathipally and other Palimela mandal in the district as they were inundated by the flood waters. He spoke to the flood victims at the rehabilitation centres. The villagers of Palimela were also shifted to Ambatipally village.

Meanwhile, the NDRF team led by command Inspector Veluru Ramesh has rescued two people who were in the flood waters in a stream and the back water of Godavari river near Ambtipally village.

The flood flow at the Sammakka Sagar barrage at Tupakulagudem in Kannaigudem mandal of Mulugu district was at 26,90,640 cusecs at 6 pm on Thursday.

All the 59 flood gates were kept open to release the same amount of water downstream of the river. Both Bhavesh Mishra, and Mulugu Collector S Krishna Aditya have attended a tele-conference over the flood situation and rainfall in Godavari catchment areas in their respective districts with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday.