NDRF team rescues four persons in Mahabubabad

According to officials, the mini goods carrier vehicle was washed away by the surging waters of the Rallavagu stream at Edulapusapelli under Mahabubabad municipality limit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 07:43 PM

Hyderabad: In a late night rescue operation on Sunday night, an NDRF team managed to rescue four persons who were trapped in a DCM lorry that was washed away by flood waters in Mahabubabad.

According to officials, the mini goods carrier vehicle was washed away by the surging waters of the Rallavagu stream at Edulapusapelli under Mahabubabad municipality limits. It had four persons onboard at the time of the incident. Since a team of 10 NDRF personnel were working at a railway station at Kesamudram, where the rail tracks were washed away, the Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police requested for help from the NDRF team, which rushed to the spot.

Also Read Mini-goods carrier washed away in Mahabubabad town limits

The team under the command of Deputy Commandant Damodar Singh reached at the spot by 10.30 pm, and after toiling for about an hour, managed to reach the vehicle. They then rescued the occupants, including driver Sunil Kumar, 29, from Rajahmundry, Durga Prasad, 29, from Mahabubabad, Praveen Kumar, 34, from Sangareddy and K Venu, 19, from Guntur.

All the four victims were then handed over to the Mahabubabad police.