Nearly 1000 electric buses to be introduced in Telangana

Out of 1000 electric buses, 500 electric buses are likely to be operated within Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 09:38 PM

File photo of Electric Buses

Hyderabad: As a proactive measure towards a green environment and controlling pollution, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has ordered for 1000 new electric buses. These buses are expected to hit the road in a phased manner. Currently, electric buses under the RTC operate on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model.

Out of 1000 electric buses, 500 electric buses are likely to be operated within Hyderabad. Other electric buses will operate on high traffic routes like Suryapet, Warangal, Nalgonda, Karimnagar, Nizamabad etc. Electric buses will be also replacing diesel buses in depots including HCU and Hayathnagar. Some of the existing electric and diesel buses will be allocated to rural areas where there is demand from the citizens.

Meanwhile, charging stations are also being set up at many depots including MGBS, JBS, HCU, Hayatnagar-2, Ranigunj, Kukatpally, BHEL, Hyderabad-2, Warangal, Suryapet, Karimnagar-2 and Nizamabad. Each station has 20 to 25 charging guns which accommodate more than one bus at a single time. Also, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to launch the new electric buses and EV charging stations soon. At present TGSRTC operates 100 electric buses including 49 buses on RGIA route and 10 electric buses between Vijayawada and Hyderabad route.