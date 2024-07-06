Nearly 400 bidders for Medigadda Barrage sand

These bids were for the auction of 14 blocks. These sand blocks are located within Mahadevpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

Hyderabad: With the Telangana Mineral Development Corporation Limited (TGMDCL) inviting bids for the auction of sand dunes accumulated at the Medigadda barrage, 383 bids have come in!

According to sources, a committee has been formed with five officials each from the TGMDCL along with one each from the Mining and Irrigation departments to examine the bids. It is learned that the process of examination of technical qualifications of the bidders has almost been completed and soon the bids of the qualified bidders will be scrutinized and selected, the sources added.

The upper reaches of the Medigadda barrage, which is part of the Kaleshwaram project, has huge reserves of sand. A large amount of sand accumulated after the water in the reservoir was drained. Officials are expecting to earn over Rs. 800 crore from the sale of the sand from the barrage. It is estimated that about 10 lakh tonnes of sand was available in the blocks being auctioned.

Sources said the sand would be removed from the respective blocks and moved to the storage centres in tractors and then transported through lorries to various destinations.