Nearly 5k acres of paddy crop damaged due to untimely rains in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:15 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

A farmer inspects his paddy crop which was flattened due to untimely rains plus gales in Mancherial on Tuesday night.

Mancherial: Standing paddy crop and mango orchards which reached ripening stage were damaged due to unseasonal reasons coupled with strong gales in Mancherial district, wreaking havoc to the agriculture sector on Tuesday night. Officials said Thandur mandal registered 65 mm of rainfall, while Hajipur, Kasipet, Mandamarri, Dandepalli, Naspur, Jaipur, Luxettipet and Mancherial mandals received somewhere between 20 mm and 40 mm of rainfall. As a result, standing paddy crop was flattened by gales and untimely rains that lashed several parts of the district on Tuesday midnight.

Similarly, the mango crop which was about to be harvested was affected by the rains in Thandur, Nennal, Kannepalli, Bheemini, Jannaram and many other mandals. The mangoes fell down due to the gales. Growers lamented that they registered huge losses due to the unseasonal rains and gales. They wanted officials of Horticulture to carry out a survey of damage.

In the meantime, paddy produce of Rabi season kept at agriculture market yards was soaked in Hajipur, Luxettipet, Dandepalli mandals, causing losses to farmers. Mancherial MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao visited the yards and found out about the damage. He assured that steps would be taken to provide compensation to the farmers.

District Agriculture Officer Kalpana said that 4,800 acres of paddy crop was damaged, affecting 2,561 farmers across the district, as per a primary survey conducted by the department. Dandepalli mandal stood in the top with registering damage of the crop in 1,655 acres, followed by Luxettipet mandal which accounted for 1,025 acres.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .