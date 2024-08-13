Need for decentralised waste recycling, says TGPCB Chairman

Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change, Secretary of Leena Nandan said the challenges in promoting recycling and circular economy need to be discussed and addressed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 09:42 PM

Hyderabad: Leena Nandan, Secretary, Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change, on Tuesday stressed the need to focus on the need for skill development in waste recycling sector.

Speaking at a meeting on Circular Economy and Re-cycling and Refurbishment of Wastes, Leena Nandan said the challenges in promoting recycling and circular economy need to be discussed and addressed and added, “Recycling units can come up in clusters, supporting the reduction of capital and other costs. Capacity to recycle the batteries is more than the collection capacity.”

In her address, A Santhi Kumari, Chief Secretary and TGPCB Chairman, said Mission Circular Economy is a focus area of the State government. “We need to have the people’s movement for waste management for sensitising. We need waste recycling to be people-led and decentralised and the waste need to processed locally and for handling small quantities,” she said.

Principal Secretary Environment Ahmed Nadeem mentioned that in Telangana, 168.37 million units of power was generated during 2023-24 from municipal waste and 17 lakh cu.m of gas was generated from Legacy Municipal Waste.

G.Ravi, Member Secretary, TGPCB, mentioned initiatives in Circular Economy in Telangana covering Municipal Solid Waste Management focusing on effective waste segregation and management practices, plastic waste management with focus on reducing single use plastics and encouraging the use of alternatives and promoting recycling.