Need to relook at education: AIM director

Atal Innovation Mission director was speaking at the Edu Summit organised by CII-Telangana

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:16 pm

Hyderabad: There is a radical need radical need to relook at education in the country and bridge the gap between IITs and non-IITs, R Ramanan, mission director, Atal Innovation Mission, and Additional Secretary, Niti Aayog, has said.

Speaking at the Edu Summit organised by CII-Telangana, Ramanan said, “Our progress could depend upon leveraging innovation and research. We need to focus on developing affordable, accessible and advanced technologies that can reach the remotest places in the country.”

He said through the Atal Innovation Mission they were trying to promote innovation in all the colleges across the country to address the challenges of the country. Harappa Education founder Dr Pramath Raj Sinha said technology should help in solving the world’s problems and we must ensure that students and teachers created an inspirational learning classroom environment.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce and IT, spoke about T-Works and JNTU-H’s collaboration with the British Council to increase research and social linkages in the field of higher education.

Prof V Venkata Ramana, co-convener, Education & Skills Panel, CII Telangana, and vice-chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), said Telangana was working with a vision to ensure high-quality education was made accessible to all and emerged as higher education and entrepreneurial hub.

