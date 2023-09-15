| Neetu Kapoor Sings Aap Jaisa Koi With Daughter Riddhima On Her Birthday

By ANI Updated On - 11:57 AM, Fri - 15 September 23

New Delhi: Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor arrived in Delhi on Thursday night to attend the birthday celebrations of her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

From mom Neetu Kapoor to producer Shabinaa, all loved ones and acquaintances arrived at Riddhima’s Delhi residence to ring in her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Riddhima dropped several images and clips from her birthday celebrations.

In one of the clips, Riddhima is seen singing the hit old song ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ from the movie ‘Qurbani’ with her mother Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu also shared an adorable selfie with Riddhima. The mother-daughter duo looked extremely cute posing together.

“Thank you for being mine (red heart emoji). Happy happy loveliness,” Neetu captioned the post.

For her birthday, Riddhima chose to wear a pink top. She paired it with black pants and black boots.

Flaunting her pink look, Riddhima wrote, “A year older💗A year bolder 💗.”

Her post garnered several likes and comments.

“Happppyyy Birthday to the kindest soul 💖 and stunning gem. Lots of love,” Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi commented.

“Happy Birthday Riddhima have a wonderful year. Love you ❤️❤️❤️,” veteran actor Soni Razdan wrote.

Riddhima is the daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. She moved to Delhi after tying the knot with businessman Bharat Sahni.

Riddhima met Bharat while studying in London. They got married in 2006, after four years of being together. They welcomed a daughter, whom they named Samara Sahni, in 2011.

Riddhima is a jewellery designer by profession.