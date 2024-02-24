Neha Kakkar reflects on roller coaster musical journey

The renowned singer, famous for hits like "Nikle Currant" and "Makhna," gears up to take on the role of super judge in the upcoming season of the singing reality show "Superstar Singer."

By IANS Published Date - 24 February 2024, 02:00 PM

Mumbai: Embarking on her musical journey at a tender age, singer Neha Kakkar has fondly reminisced about the roller coaster ride of learning, and enriching her talent.

The singer, who is known for the tracks like ‘Nikle Currant’, ‘Makhna’, ‘Shona Shona’, is now all set to be seen as the super judge in the upcoming season of the singing reality show ‘Superstar Singer’.

At the age of four, Neha had started performing at the local gatherings and religious events.

In 2006, she had auditioned for ‘Indian Idol’, however, got eliminated early in the show.

The 35-year-old has now made a mark for herself in the music industry.

Reflecting upon her journey, Neha said: “When it comes to singing or any art form, the seeds of talent are sown at a very early age. I can vouch for this because I too started my musical journey at a young age and since then, it’s been a roller coaster ride of learning and enriching my talent.”

Speaking about the show ‘Superstar Singer’, she shared: “It is not only a great learning ground but also the perfect guiding force for grooming the young musical talent that our country has to offer.”

Further talking about her expectations, Neha said: “As the Super Judge, I am eager to witness the evolution of these young singers and help them refine their craft. I believe music has the power to unite and inspire the world; and what better than these young kids creating magic with their singing.”

The ‘Kala Chashma’ fame singer hopes to bring in cheer, positivity, encouragement, and constructive feedback that helps participants in their growth as singers.

“I hope to inspire them to believe in themselves and their talent,” she added.

Neha will be joined by music icons Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd Danish, and Sayali Kamble, who will reprise their roles as Captains on the show.

‘Superstar Singer 3’ will premiere on March 9 on Sony.