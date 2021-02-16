Nepal lodges protest with India over Amit Shah’s purported statement

According to Kathmandu Post, Nepali Ambassador to India Nilamber Acharya telephoned Arindam Bagchi, Joint Secretary in-charge of Nepal and Bhutan at India’s Ministry of External Affairs, to express displeasure at the statement and seek clarification.

Kathmandu: Nepal has expressed its concern over the “objectionable remarks” allegedly made by Indian Home Minster Amit Shah on “plans to expand” his Bharatiya Janata Party in neighbouring countries.

According to Kathmandu Post, Nepali Ambassador to India Nilamber Acharya telephoned Arindam Bagchi, Joint Secretary in-charge of Nepal and Bhutan at India’s Ministry of External Affairs, to express displeasure at the statement and seek clarification.

The Indian side has assured that they will clarify the matter during their regular press meet on Thursday, while taking note of Deb’s statement and saying that they have also noticed some reports circulating in various Indian newspapers, which is unfortunate.

At a public function a few days ago, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb had said that Home Minister Shah had publicly stated that the BJP is “planning to form its government in neighbouring countries, including Nepal and Sri Lanka”. Deb said that Shah, at a party meet during his visit to Tripura, purportedly said that he had plans to establish the party in neighbouring countries after winning in most of the states in India, according to local media reports.

“We were talking in the state guest house when Ajay Jamwal (North-East Zonal Secretary of BJP) said that BJP has formed its government in several states of India, and in reply Shah said, ‘Now Sri Lanka and Nepal is left’,” Deb had said.

“We have to expand the party in Sri Lanka, Nepal and win there to form a government,” the Chief Minister quoted Shah as having reportedly said.

A formal objection has been already conveyed by Nepal as per Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, in response to a tweet flagging Deb’s statements.

