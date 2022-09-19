Nephrologists identifies measures to stabilize and slow down the progression of CKD

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:18 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Optimistic news for patients suffering from kidney disease! According to the latest medical reports and research, the advancement of chronic kidney disease can be prevented and even reversed in mild cases if detection is done early and managed effectively by the team of Nephrologist and Endocrinologist.

Top Nephrologists worldwide collectively assert that DIABETIC kidney problem is progressive and leads to dialysis in the end stages. However, if patients and people at large are made aware of some facts, then the underlying issue becomes treatable, or at best, the progression can be slowed down significantly. There is hope that your kidneys can begin to heal through proper medical procedures, using effective supplements, and implying many lifestyle changes.

According to a Renowned team of specialists at Park Endocrinology, a leading super speciality centre in Hyderabad, “The key to reverse the ailment lies with sufferers themselves. Regular check-ups, weight management, controlling and keeping a check on your vital signs, quitting smoking, eating healthy, etc. are some actions that can help you get promising results in preventing loss of kidney function”. The center specialises in treating Diabetic Nephropathy, the most common cause of Chronic Kidney Disease worldwide.

Unlike health problems such as Type 2 diabetes, cholesterol, Blood pressure and others, which are modifiable as and when detected, with chronic kidney disease (CKD), the case is complex. Kidney disease gets from bad to worse as people don’t have the symptoms in the early stages. Even lab tests fail to detect the problem in primary stages identified as stages 1 and 2. It’s only in chronic and untreatable stages (3, 4 and 5) that the lab reports are able to give a revealing profile for creatinine and urea nitrogen level in blood.

In new research it is revealed that people with a family history of kidney disease or already suffering from high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or obesity are more prone to CKD. If the A1C level (Blood glucose marker) goes above 6.5% and BP over 120/80, these can be early signs of kidney damage. Nevertheless, following specific steps can absolutely manage, improve, or reverse the disorder. Recent studies have come up with positive measures to help in the early diagnosis of kidney disease and ways to improve your metabolism issues.

First and foremost, controlling and management of diabetes and high blood pressure is crucial. Diabetes progression can be managed by an Endocrinologist using Advanced methods in treatment like Continuous glucose monitors, Insulin pumps, medication guidance, etc. Everyone, especially the ones mentioned above, should get themselves screened regularly by undergoing urine and blood tests at recognised and state-of-art medical centres such as Park Endocrinology.

Consulting an Expert team of doctors combining Nephrologists, endocrinologists, general physicians and diabetologists like the one at this professional centre, which also has international collaboration with another leading centre in Texas, USA, can ensure the best quality of life for Kidney patients. The doctors at Park Endocrinology follow an evidence-based approach consisting of all advanced facilities and electronic medical record systems, which automatically alert a Nephrologist in the US when there is a red flag with a patient report.

After such detailed analysis, they suggest an optimised treatment plan consisting of medications and lifestyle changes. To resolve any kidney inflammation, the healthcare providers make sure that one is on a balanced, and low-sodium and potassium, Mediterranean-style diet, manages healthy weight by exercise and quit smoking to increase blood flow to the kidneys.

All in all-One needs a comprehensive, scientific, and thoughtful approach to heal their kidneys. At PARK Endocrinology we DETECT EARLY and TREAT EARLY

