Net Zero Summit held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:43 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Hyderabad: The Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Hyderabad, in partnership with GEAR, noted material handling equipment provider, successfully organised the first edition of the Net Zero Summit with the theme “Net-Zero 2023: Indian Industry Initiatives and Implications (4I),”.

The event served as a platform for thought leaders, experts, and stakeholders to address the pressing issue of achieving Net Zero emissions. The summit’s theme emphasizes the importance of four integral components including Innovation, Integration, Implementation, and Impact, a press release said.

Distinguished speakers and delegates, including representatives from the Government of Telangana, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Exide Energy, ITC Limited, Greenko, and Infosys, gathered to exchange insights and strategies.

Speakers stressed on the importance of collaborative efforts to achieve India’s ambitious net zero goals, and events like these provide the platform for actionable dialogues and sustainable transformations.

The net zero summit featured Dr. K Sriharsha Reddy, Director, IMT Hyderabad, Dr. Kalyana C Chejarla, Chairperson of Net Zero Summit-2023, Dr Rajiv Sharma, Chief Advisor, Govt. of Telangana, V Laxmikanth, Managing Partner, Pavestone Capital, Dr. Tulika Sharma, Chairperson, Centre for Sustainability and CSR, Varun Chopra, Executive Chairman of GEAR India.