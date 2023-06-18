Hyderabad: Government of Telangana to organise Hindustani classical recital

Updated On - 04:58 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Hyderabad: A Hindustani Classical recital is being organised by the Government of Telangana, Surmandal and Konkani Association at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here on June 24 at 6.15 pm.

Dr Shantanu Gokhale, disciple of Pt Shivkumar Sharma will perform Santoor and Bharathi Pratap, disciple of Lalith Rao, Vocal. Sudhir Nayak will accompany them on Harmonium. The artists will also perform a day prior i.e., on June 23 at 7 pm at Sparsh Hospice to celebrate the 80th birthday of lat Anuradha Hammadi.

Dr Shantanu Gokhale is a consultant endodontist at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune and Bharathi Pratap, an electronics engineer, is a graded artist of the All India Radio and Doordarshan.

The Hindustani Classical recital pays tribute to the Living Legends of Hindustani Classical Music Dr Prabha Atre, one of the senior vocalists in the country representing the Kirana Gharana.