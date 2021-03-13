NET5 set to tap OTT space

The OTT platform has come up with its first offering ‘Legacy of Lies’

Hyderabad: The OTT space in the entertainment industry is fasting witnessing changes with new players coming in to tap its potential. With a view to giving renewed onscreen experience to audiences, NET5 OTT, a Bangalore based company, is setting its base to reach out to film geeks.

NET5 is in the process of releasing Hollywood and International content in cinemas before making it available to its digital subscription base. With almost two films to be released every month, NET5 is widening the reach by dubbing it in various Indian languages.

“We have great reverence for film-exhibition sector and we firmly believe that nothing comes closer to the cinema watching experience. The stardom it generates and the euphoria it brings is an altogether different experience that is inimitable. We want to create a sound balance of exhibition and digital arm of entertainment by bridging the gap. As an OTT Platform, we intend to offer both experiences to our consumers and ‘Legacy of Lies’ is our first offering followed by Bruce Willis starrer ‘Antilife’,” said Balwant Singh, Chief Operating Officer.

Written and directed by Adrian Bol, ‘Legacy of Lies’ features Scott Adkins, Anna Butkevich and Yuliia Sobol. The action-thriller is about the story of a former MI6 agent who is thrown back into the world of espionage to uncover the shocking revelations about operation conducted by unknown secret services. The Hollywood movie is also being released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.

