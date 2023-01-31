Netflix brings ‘Kids Mystery Box’ feature to Android devices

The company on Monday updated its previous announcement blogpost from May last year and mentioned, "This feature is now available on Android devices for all global members."

By IANS Published Date - 09:50 AM, Tue - 31 January 23

San Francisco: Streaming giant Netflix has rolled out its ‘Kids Mystery Box’ feature on Android devices globally, which provides a fun and safe space for kids to discover their next favourite series and films.

“Kids, parents and caregivers can enjoy this feature” by logging in to a kids profile.

Find the kids ‘Favorites Row’ at the top of the homepage. This row is character-driven to help viewers instantly connect with the characters, shows and films they love when they turn on Netflix.

Then hover the pointer over the sparkling ‘mystery box’ to locate a title that is anew for you.

“We hope that kids will love the surprise and delight of revealing the next show or film recommended for them,” the streaming giant said.

In July 2021, the company had introduced ‘Kids Top 10 Row’ featuring the most popular children’s content in the viewers’ country and ‘Kids Recap emails’ to give parents a better understanding of their child’s preferences.