Netflix to release over 30 K-dramas this year; here’s sneak peek

At least 34 new and returning titles will roll out this year, Netflix announced.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:57 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: With more than 60 per cent of all Netflix members watching Korean dramas or series last year, the streaming service is releasing nearly three dozen new programmes, including a range of television series, films, reality shows, and documentaries this year.

“The global popularity of K-content has continued apace over 2022. Over the last year, Korean series and films have regularly featured in our Global Top 10 list in more than 90 countries. Three of Netflix’s most-watched shows are from Korea,” Don Kang, the company’s vice-president of Korean content, said in a brief statement.

One of those shows is ‘Squid Game’, which became the company’s top show worldwide in 2021. Last year, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ shot to the top of the streaming platform’s charts for several weeks.

While the series’ titled ‘Fans of Sweet Home’, ‘D.P.’, and ‘The Glory’ will be getting new seasons, a host of brand new shows will also premiere on Netflix.

Some dramas include ‘A Time Called You’, ‘Behind Your Touch’, ‘Crash Course in Romance’, ‘Destined With You’, ‘Doona!’, ‘King the Land’, ‘Love to Hate You’, and ‘See You In My 19th Life’.

Elsewhere, Netflix will launch drama series ‘Daily Dose of Sunshine’, ‘Queenmaker’, ‘The Good Bad Mother’, the apocalyptic ‘Goodbye Earth’, and the mysterious ‘Bloodhounds’, ‘Celebrity’, and ‘Mask Girl’.

Netflix will likely add six new Korean films, including ‘JUNG-E’, ‘Kill Boksoon’, ‘Ballerina’, ‘Unlocked’, and ‘Believer 2’. ‘The Match’ is just as intense, if less action-packed, which follows a student-teacher rivalry centred on the game ‘Go’.

On the reality side, Netflix will be premiering endurance shows ‘Physical: 100’ and ‘Siren: Survive the Island’, as well as ‘Zombieverse’, ‘Nineteen to Twenty’, and ‘The Devil’s Plan’.

Of their two upcoming documentaries, ‘In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal’ will follow self-proclaimed messiahs in Korean history, while ‘Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film’ will, as the working title suggests, follow the search for Bong Joon-Ho’s first film.