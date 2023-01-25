Netflix’s documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ gets nominated for Oscars

Hyderabad: Netflix’s ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ bags the nomination for the 95th Oscars, Documentary Short Film. This documentary, produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banner of Sikhya Entertainment, marks the directorial debut of Kartiki Gonsalves. It was screened at the United States of America’s largest and prestigious documentary festival – DOC NYC 2022 Film Festival on November 10, 2022.

On ‘The Elephant Whisperer’ getting nominated, producer Guneet Monga says, “I feel so honoured to see ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ reach the global stage with the 95th Oscar nominations as a producer and a filmmaker from India. It’s incredible to see how far our short documentary from a quaint town of Ooty has come. Truly a testimony of the wonders that support from incredible platforms like Netflix can do. This is your soul and your story Kartiki Gonsalves, thank you for choosing us!”

Director Kartiki Gonsalves shares, “It’s such an honour to have an Indian indigenous documentary from the heart of South India acknowledged across the world. Thank you, members of the Academy for nominating ‘The Elephant Whisperers’. I am very thankful to the wonderful team at Netflix for believing in the power of this truly unique family story which showcases the lovely sacred bond between man and animal.”

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ is a heartwarming story of an indigenous couple who have been given an orphaned elephant, Raghu to look after. The story follows the couple’s journey as they relentlessly work to ensure Raghu’s recovery and survival. The short documentary beautifully stitches the tale of how the couple falls in love with the majestic creature along the course of time.

Set against the background of life in the wild spaces of South India, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ highlights the beauty of exotic wildlife, unforgettable wild spaces, the people and animals who share this space. Watch ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, now streaming only on Netflix.