Netflix brings spatial audio to 221 million users on its platform

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:39 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

New Delhi: Netflix has partnered German audio brand Sennheiser to bring spatial audio to across its catalog for its over 221 million users across the world.

Netflix said that spatial audio will help translate the cinematic experience of immersive audio to any stereo, “so the work creators do to bring you into the story happens no matter what device you use to watch Netflix”.

Spatial Audio is a 3D audio technology that creates a more immersive soundscape by using dynamic head-tracking for a ‘theatre-like’ experience.

Spatial audio was rolled out across its catalog from Thursday, and people can hear it by typing “spatial audio” into the search bar and selecting a show or film that supports it in the search results.

“This magical combination of sight and sound will bring viewers closer to the story, and we’re excited to add this capability to other features we support like 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Netflix Calibrated Mode,” the company said in a statement.

Currently, content that supports spatial audio includes the fourth season of “Stranger Things,” “The Adam Project,” “Red Notice,” “The Witcher,” “Locke & Key,” among others.

