Tillotama Shome shines as Meera in ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:08 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Hyderabad: There is always that one ‘mature’ and ‘worldly wise’ person who is indispensable to the youngsters, teaching them the tricks of the trade. Tillotama Shome’s character Meera does just that in Netflix’s upcoming romantic fantasy thriller series ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’.

Addressed as ‘poetry in motion’, Meera personifies the idea that ‘normies are boring’. In her world full of vampires, who are eager to explore the human world, she is content and satisfied with her life! She doesn’t yearn for human blood nor does she wish to interact with any humans.

She stands out with her zany attire and her unconventional yet very evolved articulation of thoughts. Being a veteran, she has her own unique ways of ‘training’ young vampires to make their moves in the human world.

It’s interesting to see how Meera reacts to Rumi falling in love with a human dentist and what her advice would be.

Tillotama’s versatility as an actor shines through Meera. When asked about the role, she explained, “Netflix has been the metaphoric chocolate factory for me; there is the sweet but also the bitter, the crunchy, the salty, the spicy! It is exciting to be offered such diverse and age-appropriate parts. ‘Tooth Pari…’ was one such feast.”

Elaborating further, she said, “Meera is someone who doesn’t conform to the mainstream point of view of the vampire world. She chooses to challenge the normative roles of a woman. She has a soft spot for the non-conformists in the room. She definitely charmed me; hope you like her!”

Meera might be open for consultation once ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ releases on April 20.