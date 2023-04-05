Revathy dons new avatar in Netflix’s ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’

Published Date - 02:13 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: If you’re not constantly experimenting with roles and characters, will you truly be able to discover the depths of your acting prowess? Veteran actor and filmmaker Revathy answers this question and more with her differentiated character – a modern-day wicca, Luna Luka, in Netflix’s all-new romantic fantasy thriller, ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’.

With an inimitable career that has spanned across three decades and more, Revathy has tried her hand at an array of roles that have consistently challenged her and showcased her true mettle as a performer. The actor is, once again, geared up to try her hand at a role she has never done before – a character that will touch upon a fairly untouched side of the pop culture canon, in India.

Now, in her all-new avatar, Revathy will be seen playing Luna Luka, a headstrong wicca who has witnessed the resurgence of blood-sucking vampires in the world of humans after years of hibernation.

Sharing her experience working in a completely new genre, Revathy says, “A lot of thought has always gone behind any project that I have chosen to take up, and ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ was no exception. When I heard the script, I knew it was a genre I had never traversed into earlier. This was not a normal everyday story but something new that our director (Pratim Dasgupta) had envisioned and plotted in the city of joy, Kolkata.”

“Exploring new and unusual formats is a challenge I love to undertake. In the series, I have portrayed a character that is strong willed, strong in her beliefs and ready to fight against all odds. I love playing such well etched out roles,” she adds.

Created and directed by Pratim D Gupta, ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ is bringing to the Indian audiences an impossible love story between Roy, the human dentist and Rumi, the bloody beautiful vampire, packed with romance, mystery, human obstacles, and inhuman hurdles.

