Netflix drops official trailer of ‘Extraction 2’

Netflix released the trailer of highly-anticipated action-packed film, Extraction 2, the sequel to the blockbuster action film Extraction.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: Netflix has recently released three key arts of its highly-anticipated action-packed film, ‘Extraction 2’, the sequel to the blockbuster action film ‘Extraction’. These key arts capture the 21-minute one-shot action scene from the film. And now, the trailer of ‘Extraction 2’ debuted on Tuesday.

The film revolves around Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth). After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.

This is a sequel to the first film that was based on the graphic novel ‘Ciudad’ by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González.

‘Extraction 2’ is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall and Sam Hargrave, with Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely as executive producers.