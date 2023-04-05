Netflix drops teaser-trailer of Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Extraction 2’

Chris Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave and Russo Brothers, and is back as Tyler Rake in this action-driven film, but this time with another deadlier mission

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Extraction 2

Hyderabad: Netflix has dropped the much-anticipated teaser for the sequel of its blockbuster action film ‘Extraction 2’.

After being universally praised by the audiences for his performance in ‘Extraction’, Chris Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave and Russo Brothers, and is back as Tyler Rake in this action-driven film, but this time with another deadlier mission. The highly-anticipated film will be releasing on June 16 only on Netflix.

After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops’ mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring. The first film was based on the graphic novel ‘Ciudad’ by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González.

Check out the teaser here: