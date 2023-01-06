Netflix co-founder shares his secret of work-life balance

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:29 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: In the era of hustle culture, it is important to establish certain boundaries between work and personal life to lead a mentally healthy lifestyle. However, striking a work-life balance is, sometimes, challenging.

Recently, Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph took to LinkedIn to share his strategy on how he maintains a balance between his professional and personal lives.

In a long post, Randolph explained that for the past 30 years, he has maintained a strict rule to leave his workplace exactly by 5 pm on Tuesdays. He added that he did not let meetings and conferences come in the way of his Tuesday schedule.

“I’ve worked hard, for my entire career, to keep my life balanced with my job. In my book, I write about my Tuesday date nights with my wife. For over thirty years, I had a hard cut-off on Tuesdays. Rain or shine, I left at exactly 5 pm and spent the evening with my best friend,” he wrote.

He remarked that those Tuesday nights were what kept him sane and put the rest of his work in perspective.

“Nothing got in the way of that. No meeting, no conference call, no last-minute question or request. If you had something to say to me on Tuesday afternoon at 4:55, you had better say it on the way to the parking lot. If there was a crisis, we are going to wrap it up by 5:00 (sic),” he added.

Randolph also stressed the importance of maintaining family ties and wrote, “I resolved a long time ago to not be one of those entrepreneurs on their 7th startup and their 7th wife. In fact, the thing I’m most proud of in my life is not the companies I started, it’s the fact that I was able to start them while staying married to the same woman; having my kids grow up knowing me and (best as I can tell) liking me, and being able to spend time pursuing the other passions in my life. That’s my definition of success,” he concluded.