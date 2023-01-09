Watch: Heart-wrenching clip from Netflix’s upcoming series, ‘Trial By Fire’

Hyderabad: Twenty-five years ago, New Delhi witnessed one of the most painful tragedies. A fire in a cinema that took 59 lives and etched itself in the minds of the country. Based on the book written by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, who lost their children to the fire, Netflix will soon begin streaming ‘Trial By Fire’.

In this extremely hard-hitting clip that the platform dropped on Monday, we see Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande (as Mr and Mrs Krishnamoorthy) at a hospital following the fire. The tension builds as they frantically scour the hospital to find their children – but what hits them is unimaginable. The pain and fear emote seamlessly on-screen taking audiences through a flash of what the Krishnamoorthys actually went through in that life-changing moment.

With Prashant Nair as the writer (along with Kevin Luperchio), director (along with Randeep Jha) and showrunner, the series also stars Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla and Shardul Bharadwaj, among others. It is produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies.

Catch the hard-hitting story inspired by the book, ‘Trial by Fire’ only on Netflix this January.

Meanwhile, check out the trailer here:

Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy’s lives took a tragic turn after the Uphaar Cinema fire. Watch the story of their resilience in seeking justice in #TrialByFire, releasing January 13. pic.twitter.com/dcBEuT5QgX — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 4, 2023