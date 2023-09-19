| Netflix To Debut Berlin Spin Off From Money Heist On December 29

"Where others see risk, he sees excitement and adrenaline. From the world of 'Money Heist', 'BERLIN' premieres December 29," Netflix posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

By PTI Published Date - 02:38 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Los Angeles: “Money Heist” spin-off series “Berlin”, centering on popular character Berlin, will make its debut on Netflix on December 29.

The streaming service confirmed the release date on its social media handles as it unveiled a teaser of the show, which will see actor Pedro Alonso returning to play Andres de Fonollosa aka Berlin.

According to Netflix, “Berlin” follows one of the most extraordinary heists pulled off by the titular character.

“There are only two things that are sure to turn a bad day into a great one: love, and a payday worth millions. They’re what keep Berlin going through his golden years, a time when he still has no inkling of his illness and hasn’t gotten trapped like a rat in the Spanish Mint.

“This is where he starts preparing one of his most extraordinary heists: making jewels worth 44 million disappear like some sort of magic trick. To do it, he’ll enlist the help of one of the three gangs he’s ever stolen with,” the official plotline read.

“Berlin” will also feature Michelle Jenner, Tristan Ulloa, Begona Vargas, Julio Pena Fernandez and Joel Sanchez.

Itziar Ituno and Najwa Nimri, the original stars of “Money Heist”, also star in the series, reprising their roles of policewomen Raquel Murillo and Alicia Sierra, respectively.

“Berlin” comes from showrunner Alex Pina, who is also creator of the parent show, with Esther Martinez Lobato as a writer. The series is directed by Albert Pinto, David Barrocal and Geoffrey Cowper.