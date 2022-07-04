| Money Heist Gang In Hyderabad Says Bye Bye Modi For One Last Time

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:59 AM, Mon - 4 July 22

Hyderabad: The ‘Money Heist’ gang, who was in news for the last few days for protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi donning the red overalls and Dali masks, has on Sunday said ‘Bye Bye Modi’ for one last time. They were seen holding placards that read ‘Bye Bye Modi.’

Earlier ‘Money Heist’ hoarding accusing Modi of robbing the entire nation was put up at LB Nagar. A day after that, youngsters donning the red overalls and Dali masks – made famous by the popular Netflix series – were seen in many places holding placards that read: ‘We only rob banks. You rob the whole nation. #BYEBYEMODI.’

They were standing in front of banks, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) offices, ATMs, and railway stations.

On Sunday, Twitter had an amusing hashtag trending nationally. #JumlaKingModi was the one to trend on Sunday. TRS Social Media convenor Krishank Manne tweeted a video, showing several people leaving Modi’s meeting venue even as he was speaking, and said that this showed that Telangana was not interested in ‘jumlas’.

