Hyderabad youngsters donning Money Heist costumes call PM Modi ‘nation robber’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:39 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Hyderabad: A day after massive ‘Money Heist’ hoarding accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of robbing the whole nation was put up at LB Nagar, a few youngsters donning Money Heist costumes are now strolling through the city while holding placards captioned “We only rob bank, you rob the whole nation. #BYEBYEMODI.”

The battle of billboards between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has spread from the streets of Hyderabad to the nook and cranny of Telangana State.

Earlier, billboards and banners were put up featuring the hashtag #ByeByeModi, having a slogan – ‘Saalu Modi, Sampaku Modi’ (Enough Modi, don’t kill people Modi), with references to the repealed Farm Laws, Agnipath scheme, demonetisation, privatisation of public sector undertakings (PSUs) and the union government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .