Netflix unveils desi gangster series ‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’, deets inside

By PTI Published Date - 28 June 2024, 12:27 PM

Mumbai: Streaming service Netflix on Friday announced ‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’, a ‘desi gangster series’ starring Manav Kaul and Tillotama Shome in lead roles.

Set to launch on the streamer’s platform on July 18, the show is produced by musician Ram Sampath and showrun by Puneet Krishna, who also serve as a writer, a press release said.

‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ will present the tale of an ordinary man’s wild ride through chaos and secrets, as he stumbles into a world of comedic mishaps and becomes the target of a dangerous gang of ‘halwaais’, the official plotline read.

“Surprising side gigs, goons, guns, and gore paired with pyaar, parivaar, paisa await with this hilarious comedy of errors,” it added. The series will also feature Shweta Basu Prasad, Sumit Gulati, Naresh Gosain, Naina Sareen, Faisal Malik and Ashok Pathak. It is directed by Amrit Raj with Krishna as co-director.

“Tribhuvan Mishra’s transformation, driven by desperation and the need to survive, gave us a rich canvas to play with themes of ethics, survival, and those tricky unintended consequences. Writing this series was all about striking the perfect balance between humour and the serious choices he has to make. I can’t wait for everyone to meet Tribhuvan and his crazy world,” Krishna said.

“Our amazing ensemble cast really brought all the characters to life, adding so much depth and authenticity. And with Netflix’s audience in 190 countries, it’s awesome to think our mix of humor and desi drama will reach so many people worldwide. It’s going to be a fun ride for everyone watching,” he added.

Sampath has also composed music for the series with background score by Anurag Saikia. Anuj Samtani is the cinematographer.