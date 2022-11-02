Netizens rave about Deepika Padukone’s superhot look in teaser of SRK starrer ‘Pathaan’

| Netizens Rave About Deepika Padukones Superhot Look In Teaser Of Srk Starrer Pathaan

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:39 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Hyderabad: After blockbusters such as ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Chennai Express’, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone reunite for the highly-anticipated action-entertainer ‘Pathaan’! After much anticipation, the teaser of the film dropped earlier today and has created frenzy over social media.

Deepika’s look in the film has been trending with netizens referring to it as ‘next level’ and her ‘hottest avatar yet’. While the superstar has always set fashion trends and topped beauty lists both in India and internationally, her look in the ‘Pathaan’ teaser has blown fans away and sparked much chatter in the digital world.

If that wasn’t all, the response to the teaser has only cemented the excitement among audiences to see the ‘biggest pair in the country back together again’ as netizens also spoke about how it’s a power pairing and the best that cinema has to offer.

The anticipation surrounding Deepika’s role in ‘Pathaan’ has reached an all-new level going by what fans have to say

Ufff #DeepikaPadukone looking Damn HOT & SEXY Just Like James Bond Girl in #Pathaan #PathaanTeaser 🔥🔥🔥 ! Aag Laga Di pic.twitter.com/f7mdfLdjTt — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) November 2, 2022

srk deepika chemistry never failed ahhhhhh cannot wait fr them to set my screen on fire againnnn i m gonna combusttt#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #DeepikaPadukone #Pathaan — 💌 (@khudajaanee) November 2, 2022

That's why I call her the best ! Her one look is better than someone's whole existence in a movie. Loved SRK's fearless action look.#Pathan #DeepikaPadukone #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/ovFTDuBFfB — 𝙱𝚊𝚒𝚋𝚑𝚊𝚟 ♔︎ silbatta stan (@oye_baibhav) November 2, 2022

My most favourite pair of Bollywood is coming 🥺❤️❤️❤️🔥#Pathaan

THE STORM IS COMING 🌪️#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 X #DeepikaPadukone My loves ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/vAVwXLBPME — Jyotishree Nayak (@jyonaya003) November 2, 2022

After ruling the Hindi film industry for a decade, Deepika also has a blockbuster line-up of films that only keeps getting better every year. These include ‘Project ‘K with Prabhas, ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan, ‘The Intern’ with Amitabh Bachchan, and an international cross-cultural romantic comedy film.