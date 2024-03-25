New book on Islam sparks spiritual enlightenment

This year a whole new book on the Quran, Islam and its tenets is making waves. Titled "The Legacy of Islam", it adopts a fresh approach to explaining the milestones of Islam.

By JS Ifthekhar Published Date - 25 March 2024, 08:40 PM

Hyderabad: Come Ramzan and the thing which moves fastest on the shelves is the holy Quran. During this month the final word of Allah (swt) is acquired by Muslims the world over in large numbers for their own perusal and for donation to the mosques in the name of their departed kith and kin.

It is no different this Ramzan. But this year a whole new book on the Quran, Islam and its tenets is making waves. Titled “The Legacy of Islam”, it adopts a fresh approach to explaining the milestones of Islam. Interestingly its author is not an Islamic scholar but a doctor by profession and that makes the book all the more appealing. A Consultant Surgeon and a Professor of Surgery, Dr. Mohammed Yousuf Azam, holds the pen with the same ease as the scalpel. He succeeds in bringing a fresh perspective to explain and elucidate the message of Islam.

Attractively designed, the 72-page book is a collector’s issue. Published by the Media Plus Foundation, the book is tastefully designed and embellished with pictures by its young CEO, Syed Khaled Shahbaaz. He has taken extra care with the graphic art to enhance its visual appeal. The style, content and format design done by him has added a layer of elegance to the hardback.

It is not just any book, it’s a heartfelt narrative. And it is making a buzz this Ramzan along with the lip-smacking haleem and sizzling kebabs. As one leaf through its pages, one gets captivated by the clarity with which Dr. Azam has unraveled the intricate teachings of Islam. Each chapter is a journey through the rich history and profound wisdom of the Quran.

The book speaks of compassion, unity, and the timeless relevance of Islam in the modern world. It lists out 100 life instructions from different chapters of the Quran on diverse subjects. Chapter and verse numbers are given in parenthesis should one want to check. Some of the instructions are: Do not mix the truth with falsehood (2:42), no compulsion in religion (2:256), do not be rude in speech (3:159), treat non-Muslims in a kind and fair manner (60:8) do not cooperate in sin and aggression (5:2) repel evil with good (41:34).

Dr. Azam’s words, born from years of healing bodies and souls, resonate with readers. In all there are 17 chapters including the first Aqabah pledge, treaty of Hudaybiyah, conquest of Makkah, covenants of war in Islam, the last sermon of Prophet Muhammed (pbuh), status of women and social responsibility in Islam. Interestingly all this is not mentioned in obscure and verbose language but in simple clear cut terms. With each word the understanding deepens, the heart swells with gratitude and one feels spiritually rejuvenated.

For those who want to seek the essence of Islam, there is a wealth of wisdom waiting to be discovered in the colourful pages of the book. It not only informs but inspires and its legacy promises to endure far beyond the month of fasting. Dial 9652828710 for the book.