KCR extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings

In a statement, Chandrashekhar Rao said the previous BRS regime ensured religious equality, upheld secular traditions of 'Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb' and also developed the new State as a hub for communal harmony and peace, in the last 10 years.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 April 2024, 08:52 PM

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao extended warm wishes to the Muslim community on the festive occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the last day of the holy month of Ramzan. He said with the month-long fasting, spiritual prayers and service to the poor, a spiritual atmosphere has spread across Telangana.

Terming Telangana’s diverse and inclusive culture as a model for the nation, he wished that the same atmosphere continued to prevail in future as well. He prayed to the Almighty for the prosperity and happiness of all Telangana residents.