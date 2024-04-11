Ramzan celebrated with pomp and gaiety in Adilabad

Muslims cutting across all age groups dressed in their best and exchanged wishes of the festival with one another of their religion.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 07:04 PM

MLA Premsagar Rao conveyes wishes to Muslims at a mosque in Mancherial on Thursday

Adilabad: Muslims celebrated Ramzan festival with gaiety and pomp across erstwhile Adilabad district on Thursday.

Muslims cutting across all age groups dressed in their best and exchanged wishes of the festival with one another of their religion. They participated in mass prayers held in mosques to mark the festival. They distributed sweet and biryani with their neighbors outside their faith too. Youngsters took out bike rallies as part of the festival in some towns.

Local MLAs visited mosques and took part in the mass prayers conducted in Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district headquarters and mandal centres. Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam performed special prayers at an Idgah ground in Adilabad and conveyed wishes to Muslims.