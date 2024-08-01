New cave fish discovered in Meghalaya

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 09:02 PM

A group of scientists has identified a new species of loach in Meghalaya’s South Garo Hills district, near Bangladesh border. Loach is a freshwater bottom-dwelling fish and found across rivers in South East Asia.

The species, Schistura sonarengaensis, was discovered in Sonarenga, Nakama, and Chiabol caves in the district. The species is distinguished by its prominent eyes and 13-26 vertically elongated to circular black blotches on a grayish-black mid-lateral stripe, over a dull white or pale-beige body, it added.

Despite lacking the typical adaptations for subterranean life, such as complete loss of eyes or pigmentation, this species shows reduced pigmentation compared to surface-dwelling relatives. Genetic molecular analysishas confirmed its distinction from other known species in the region.

While these cave-dwelling fish are somewhat pale, they are not blind like other cave species found in Jaintia and Khasi Hills. The new species retains prominent eyes and is distinct from other Schistura species in the Barak-Surma-Meghna and adjacent river drainages of northeast India, except for Schistura syngkai.