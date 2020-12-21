New Coronavirus strain: TS Health Department on high alert

Apart from further strengthening its Covid-19 surveillance activities at RGIA, the Health Department will also track individuals who have reached Hyderabad from UK in the last one week

Hyderabad: The State Health Department is on high alert over the fast-spreading new strain of coronavirus that was detected in United Kingdom. Apart from further strengthening its Covid-19 surveillance activities at Hyderabad international airport, the Health Department will also track individuals who have reached Hyderabad from UK in the last one week.

The decision to track such individuals has come after the advisory from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on the new strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus on Monday. The Health Department is making arrangements to conduct RT-PCR Covid tests for passengers coming from United Kingdom at the Shamshabad airport.

Those who will test positive will be shifted to a health care facility while passengers who test negative will be kept under institutional quarantine for a week.

