Opinion: Defection and democratic integrity

Enhancing internal party democracy and accountability is a crucial strategy to prevent defections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 11:57 PM

By Dr Chaketi Raju

This article expands upon the themes explored in “Eroding the Voters’ Faith,” published on 28th June, delving into the ramifications of recent defections in Telangana and across the nation. After switching sides, when MLAs/MPs align with the ruling party, they may gain strategic advantages, yet often face accusations of eroding democratic norms and weakening the opposition. Public outcry highlights widespread indignation and calls for heightened accountability and actions to safeguard democratic integrity.

Defections can tarnish perceptions of a party’s capability and diminish the importance of its identity, critical for voters in gauging a party’s ideological position. The party label serves as a valuable asset, benefiting the party when unity prevails. However, intra-party discord and dissent among MLAs/MPs breed uncertainty, proving detrimental to political cohesion. Consequently, parties impacted by defections must endeavour to restore the integrity of their reputation.

Enhancing Cohesion

For the ruling party, the influx of defectors can be seen as a strategic gain, consolidating their power and weakening the opposition. However, this tactic can backfire, leading to accusations of undermining democratic norms and encouraging political opportunism. For the opposition, these defections represent a significant loss, weakening their ability to hold the government accountable and effectively represent their constituents.

The political fallout from these defections extends beyond immediate power dynamics. It sets a precedent that could encourage further defections, fostering a political culture where party loyalty and ideological commitment are secondary to personal ambition. This trend could destabilise the political landscape, making it more volatile and unpredictable.

Enhancing internal party democracy and accountability emerges as a crucial strategy to prevent defections. By implementing stringent disciplinary measures to discourage opportunistic behaviour and fostering open dialogue and debate to address grievances and achieve consensus, parties can fortify their internal cohesion. Transparent career pathways within the party structure can minimise the temptation for members to switch sides, while increased grassroots engagement nurtures a stronger commitment to party values among members.

Promoting transparency across all party dealings helps build trust and reduces defections fueled by perceived corruption. Introducing mediation mechanisms to resolve conflicts early and conducting regular performance reviews to ensure alignment with party principles further strengthens party unity and loyalty, thereby fortifying the democratic integrity within the organisation.

The switch of MLAs/MPs underscores the urgent need for a renewed commitment to ethical governance. Political parties must prioritise integrity and accountability in their ranks, discouraging opportunistic behaviour and fostering a culture of loyalty and service to the public. Strengthening internal party mechanisms to address grievances and providing clear pathways for career advancement within the party can help reduce the allure of defection.

Furthermore, there is a need for greater civic education to empower voters to hold their representatives accountable. An informed and engaged electorate can play a crucial role in demanding ethical behaviour from their leaders and ensuring that their votes are not taken for granted.

Discouraging Defections

To address political defections effectively, exploring innovative strategies beyond current legal frameworks is crucial. Implementing mandatory internal voting on critical decisions ensures member voices are heard, reducing frustration that may lead to defection. Clear and fair disciplinary measures for members who violate party principles or act against collective decisions can deter opportunistic behaviour while preserving genuine dissent.

A strong disciplinary framework maintains party order, discouraging self-interest over collective goals. Cultivating open dialogue and debate addresses grievances and builds consensus, fostering member inclusion and reducing defection risks. Transparent career paths within the party reduce the incentive to switch for political advancement, promoting loyalty. Regular performance reviews ensure accountability and align members with party values, reinforcing adherence to principles.

Examining effective models of party discipline and unity from democracies like the United Kingdom and Germany provides valuable lessons. In these countries, political parties have developed robust internal frameworks that enhance member involvement and commitment. By analysing and adopting these practices, Indian political parties can incorporate strategies that reduce the likelihood of defections. This includes fostering stronger bonds among members, clarifying party ideologies and implementing clear procedures for internal decision-making and conflict resolution. Such measures can help Indian parties strengthen their organisational integrity and reduce internal instability, ultimately improving their ability to serve the electorate effectively.

Legal Framework

Enhancing the legal framework regulating defections is crucial alongside internal reforms. Revisions to the anti-defection law can rectify existing loopholes and enhance its efficacy. For instance, removing the exemption for splits involving one-third of party members and ensuring impartial decisions on disqualification by independent bodies instead of the Speaker can reduce biases. Public awareness initiatives can inform voters about the repercussions of defections and urge them to oppose defectors in forthcoming elections. Cultivating a political ethos that emphasises accountability and integrity allows citizens to actively discourage defections and uphold democratic principles.

The defection of MLAs/MPs highlights challenges within Indian democracy, emphasising the necessity for enhanced legal safeguards, ethical governance, and an engaged electorate to uphold democratic principles and renew faith in the political system. Tackling the broader issue of defections necessitates thorough reforms within political parties, bolstering legal structures and fostering greater voter participation to protect democratic integrity and reestablish public trust.

(The author is Assistant Professor in Political Science, Woxsen University)