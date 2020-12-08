New height of Mount Everest 8,848.86 metres

The Nepal government decided to measure the exact height of the mountain amid debates that there might have been a change in it due to various reasons, including earthquake of 2015.

Kathmandu: Nepal and China on Tuesday jointly announced that the revised height of the world’s highest peak Mount Everest was 8,848.86 metres, about 86 centimetres more than the previous measurement done by India in 1954.

The Nepal government decided to measure the exact height of the mountain amid debates that there might have been a change in it due to various reasons, including the devastating earthquake of 2015.

The new height is 86 cms more than the previous measurement. According to the measurement done in 1954 by Survey of India, the height of Mount Everest is 8,848 metres.