New laws weaken farmers: Uttam Kumar

The new laws were introduced only to benefit corporates and weaken farmers, Reddy alleged, demanding that the Centre fulfil the demands of the striking farmers at least on the humanitarian grounds

Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: Congress MP and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to resolve the demands raised by the farmers protesting in Delhi against the new agricultural laws.

“Why is the Centre ignoring the concerns of the farmers? As 70 per cent of people are dependent on agriculture, it is the responsibility of the Centre to look into their concerns,” he said while addressing the party activists at a dharna at Indira Park here on Saturday.

He said the Centre was inviting the farmers for talks but unable to resolve their demands. “When the Centre is not responding to the farmers’ demands favourably, why it is calling them for talks?” he asked.

The TPPC organised the dharna as part of a series of programmes planned against the anti-farm laws and measures taken by the State and Central governments. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former MP V Hanumantha Rao and other senior leaders were present.

Hopes MPLADS will be revived soon

Suryapet: Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday exuded confidence that the suspension of MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) imposed by the Centre due to COVID-19 pandemic would be lifted soon.

Inaugurating CC roads laid at a cost of Rs 98 lakh from the MPLADS funds and Mineral Fund in Kalmel Cheru of Garidepally mandal in the district, Uttam said he had spent a majority of his MPLADS funds for developmental works in villages in the Huzurnagar constituency. He reminded that he was elected as MLA for five terms from the segment and now he had been elected as an MP from the area.

The TPCC chief said he was striving to bring central funds for the development of the constituency and requested the Centre to sanction additional funds for constructing dividers at Nerducherla on the Kodad-Huzurnagar-Nereducherla road. The central authorities had informed him that work on the road would also be completed within one-and-a-half year.

The MP reminded that he brought crores of rupees for Huzurnagar’s development while he was the Minister during the Congress regime.

Huzurnagar MLA Shanampudi Saidi Reddy said the elected representatives should work for the development of their areas and welfare of the poor irrespective of politics. He said the State government had sanctioned developmental projects worth hundreds of crores to Huzurnagar in the last six years, exuding confidence that the segment would turn into a model constituency soon, he added.

