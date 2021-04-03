New municipal divisions notified for GWMC, Khammam

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Hyderabad: The State Government has issued final notification for division of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation into 66 wards and Khammam Municipal Corporation into 60 wards.

Similarly, the final notification for division of Kothur munipality into 12 wards, Jedcherla munipality into 27 wards, Nakrekal munipality into 20 wards, Siddipet munipality into 43 wards and Achampet munipality into 20 wards was issued by the government. Orders to this effect were issued on April 1.

