New pan-India number for Indane gas refill booking

Hyderabad: Coinciding with the ongoing festive season in the country, Indian Oil has launched a common number for Indane LPG refill booking across the country. The common booking number for LPG refills for the whole country is 7718955555 and is available 24×7 for the customers.

According to a press release, this common number for all-India LPG refill booking – through SMS and IVRS – is an important step to boost customer convenience and ease of booking Indane LPG refills. This means that even if customers move from one telecom circle to another across States, their Indane refill booking number remains the same.

The current system of telecom circle-specific phone numbers for booking Indane LPG refills will be discontinued after October 31 midnight and the common booking number for LPG refills i.e. 7718955555, will be in force. The customers were informed that Indane LPG booking can be done using the customer’s registered mobile number only.

If the customer’s number is already registered in Indane records, IVRS will prompt the 16-digit consumer ID and upon confirmation by the customer, the refill booking will be accepted.

If the customer’s mobile number is not available in Indane records, then one-time registration of the mobile number should be done by customers by entering their 16-digit consumer ID starting with 7. This should be followed by authentication in the same IVRS call. Upon confirmation, the customer’s mobile number will get registered and the LPG refill booking will be accepted.

Customers can login to the website https://cx.indianoil.in or download Indian Oil ONE mobile app for further updates, the press release added.

