New recruitment procedure for JCOs/ORs/Agniveers in Indian Army

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:15 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Hyderabad: The ITI and polytechnic-qualified candidates wanting to join the Indian Army as Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs)/ Other Ranks (ORs)/Agniveers will be granted bonus marks between 20 and 50 in the selection.

Candidates who passed Class X and have a two-year course at ITI will be awarded 20 marks whereas Class X qualified candidates with two or three-year diploma holders will get 30 marks bonus.

Intermediate-qualified candidates with a one-year course at ITI will get 30 marks and candidates who cleared intermediate and possess a two-year course at ITI will be awarded 40 marks whereas, 50 bonus marks will be granted to diploma holders who cleared intermediate.

The selection to Agniveers has undergone changes with a three-stage process commencing with an online common entrance exam in the computer-based mode, which is tentatively scheduled to be held in the third or fourth week of April in 176 centres including in Hyderabad, Warangal, Adilabad and Karimnagar districts in Telangana.

The Indian Army has not changed the syllabus or pattern of questions for the examination and candidates can practice questions, which have been uploaded on the website https://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in/.

Shortlisted candidates in the test have to undergo physical fitness and physical measurement tests followed by medical tests at the rally venues to be conducted at the year-end or early 2024.

The final merit will be based on the marks secured in the online examination and physical tests, as was done before. Earlier, those who qualified in the physical tests appeared for the common entrance examination held in the offline mode.

“This change is in synchronization with the emerging requirements of the Indian Army in the 21st century,” Army Recruiting Office, Secunderabad, Director, Colonel Keats K Das said here Tuesday.

During Agniveers selections conducted last year, out of over 42,000 applications, a total of 808 including two women were selected from Telangana. “We are expecting a similar number of selections this year,” he said.

Colonel Das cautioned Army job aspirants not to fall prey to touts as they cannot help them anyway in the recruitment, which is almost automated with minimum human intervention. “The recruitment into Indian Army remains completely unbiased and impartial and merit-based,” he added.

Army recruitments:

* Registration underway on the website https://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in/

* Last date: March 15

* For queries on online examination, call the help desk at 7996157222.