New show ‘Start-up Ka Baap’ on Colors to provide opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:47 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Hyderabad: Entrepreneurs all over India gear up as Kuberan’s House, the first and one-of-its-kind firm dedicated to boosting the start-up industry, announces the launch of its new show ‘Start-up Ka Baap’ on Colors. An unparalleled show that will present the most innovative and creative ideas from the depths of the country and leave their funding fate to a panel of India’s iconic investors.

Produced by Divyaram Talkies Pvt Ltd and Tien Sher Entertainment, and presented by Ease My Trip, ‘Start-up Ka Baap’ will air only on Colors India starting mid-September.

‘Start-up Ka Baap’ has already received over 20k applications from all over the country. Touted to be the first pan-India television show that is dedicated to the Indian start-up ecosystem, it is garnering the attention of the biggest assembly line of curated start-ups and will witness the presence of the most prominent investors in the fraternity as well.

The creators of Kuberan’s House believe that ‘Start-up Ka Baap’ as a platform will be a boost for Indian start-ups and is expected to be one of the grand celebrations commemorating the booming Indian start-up industry.

Speaking on the announcement, Sanjeev K Kumar, co-founder and show creative director, Kuberan’s House, said, “We are excited to have conceptualised a show that is innovative and dedicated solely to the start-up ecosystem. We are grateful to Viacom 18 for their support as our show will be aired on Colors channel, which is known for delivering diverse content, including non-fiction shows that engage and intrigue audiences across demographics, making it the ideal platform to launch our show.”

“The preparations are ongoing smoothly and we have received over 20k applications pan India until now. It gives us immense joy to have received such a positive response from the industry. We are eagerly awaiting the launch of the show and are hoping it will be a success,” he added.

‘Start-up Ka Baap’ will provide a promising opportunity to all aspiring entrepreneurs who have an out-of-the-box idea and are seeking guidance to transform it into a reality. The application is open to all ideators and budding entrepreneurs from all sectors and industries.

If you feel your start-up idea could be a game-changer, then log on to https://kuberanshouse.com/ to pitch your idea.