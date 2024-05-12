New Swift 2024 launched at RKS Motor Private Limited

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 May 2024, 12:06 AM

Hyderabad: The Epic New Swift, a new hatchback from Maruti Suzuki, was launched at RKS Motor Private Limited in Somajiguda. Lyricist and singer Mittapalli Surender, and Industry Expert & Auto Journalist Dinos Vault took part in the launch, during which RKS Motor’s CMD Vinay Saboo, Directors Tanay Saboo and Purva Saboo handed over keys of the new Swift car to customers.

The Epic New Swift is equipped with an all-new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, replacing the existing K12 four-cylinder engine.

It comes with a fresh design language, featuring a re-designed front bumper, a sleek grille with bold black surrounds, and smoked LED headlamps with striking DRLs, a press release said. The Epic New Swift offers a new dashboard design with a floating infotainment system.

Expected features include wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, connected car technology, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, and various other convenience features aimed at enhancing the overall driving experience.