New Year celebrations held at NTPC Ramagundam

Speaking on the occasion, General Manager (Operation and Maintenance) AK Samaiyar highlighted NTPC-Ramagundam’s performance in 2020 and appreciated the team for its outstanding efforts in uninterrupted power generation despite the pandemic situation.

By | Published: 11:29 pm

Peddapalli: New Year celebration was organised at National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam on Friday.

General Manager (Operation and Maintenance) AK Samaiyar along with senior officials cut the cake to mark the occasion at a programme held at Administrative Building lawns.

Joining the celebration through the Microsoft team, Chief General Manager, NTPC-Ramagundam and Telangana, Sunil Kumar wished happy new year to all and appreciated employees and others for their commitment and hardwork despite the Covid disruption in 2020.

He also highlighted the major tasks in hand like commissioning of Telangana Project Phase-1, 100 MW floating solar, FGD and R and M works etc. He further hoped that all should continue their fight until there is a lasting solution to Covid.

Other speakers also highlighted NTPC’s achievement and proactive efforts in fighting against Covid in the year 2020. All the GMs, office bearers of unions and associations and employees were present on the occasion while following Covid-19 protocols.

Later, in a separate programme held at Telangana Project, senior officials joined at cake cutting followed by tree plantation at 33/11 KV construction power substation.

