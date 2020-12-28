New Year, higher education amid pandemic

A few students had utilised their time in upgrading skills, and now they are eagerly waiting for some companies to hire them.

By | Published: 12:38 am 5:49 pm

Hyderabad: Covid-19 pandemic has shattered the dreams of millions of students across the world. While some universities have opted for online and virtual mode of discourse, a few are yet to begin the academic year. As the businesses had to bear losses with the lockdown, new vacancies and career opportunities also slowed down.

Those in their final year of studies had to postpone their further plans. A few students had utilised their time in upgrading skills, and now they are eagerly waiting for some companies to hire them. A few also say that they have got ample time to do internship, and a few others are busy in preparing for competitive exams.

Ushering into New Year

It is commonly believed that New Year is welcomed with more commitments and resolutions, the student community is pinning high hopes on next year that would change their life and bring normalcy. Though Covid-19 vaccine has been launched, it may take months to cover the entire population.

Here are a few students who shared their thoughts on education during pandemic. Shanawaz, a first year B-Tech student from Karimnagar says “The year 2020 was really tough, firstly Eamcet was held late and it has been only two weeks since engineering classes had begun in virtual mode. I’m missing the feel of a classroom, college atmosphere, campus and I still doubt how practicals and lab sessions would take place.”

Akshaya, another engineering student says “I’m okay with the virtual mode of classes as it keeps us safe and gives opportunity to study from home. I’m missing classroom teaching, library, labs, group discussion, and campus atmosphere. Also, I’m eagerly waiting for the pandemic to over and complete normalcy to be restored.”

Taher Hussain, a law graduate says, “I started preparing for my LL.M entrance exam and the lockdown was announced. Assuming that the lockdown is temporary, I thought of it as an opportunity to prepare well for the entrance. However, the rise in the positive cases and the extension of lockdown demoralised aspirants like me a lot. Now finally the admissions are going on and I am wondering how the college life will be; since technology cannot replace the learning experience of class room lectures.”

Ram Alluri, an engineering graduate from Hyderabad, who dreamt of pursuing Masters abroad in 2020 had to postpone all his plans due to the lockdown and pandemic. He says, “I began my preparation for Ielts and was looking for admission in a foreign university in March, suddenly lockdown was announced and I had to postpone my plan for 2021. I hope things will settle down by next academic year.”

Sohail, Commerce graduate and a resident of Hyderabad says, “I wanted to pursue higher education in Management, so I have taken admission in a foreign university, my visa got delayed as the university has deferred the programme throughout 2020. I hope the New Year will bring more comfort as many countries started their immigration services. I would fly soon to pursue my higher education.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .