New Zealand team arrives in Hyderabad for ODI World Cup

By ANI Published Date - 08:45 AM, Thu - 28 September 23

Hyderabad: The New Zealand cricket team arrived at Hyderabad airport on Wednesday night ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 scheduled to be held between October 5 to November 19 in India.

Pakistan cricket team have also landed in India on Wednesday since their last visit in 2012-13 for a bilateral series.

New Zealand will start their World Cup campaign with a practice match against Pakistan on Friday. A total of 10 teams will be vying for the coveted World Cup trophy in the 13th edition of the marquee event.

India qualified by virtue of being hosts while New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa progressed from the Super League.

The biggest men’s event of the cricket calendar will span 48 matches across 10 venues, commencing on October 5 with defending Champions England taking on the runners-up of the previous edition New Zealand.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

