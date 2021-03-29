Newly married youngster hangs self in Hyderabad

Family members of the man told the police that since marriage, he had some issues with his wife.

By | City Bureau | Published: 9:20 pm

Hyderabad: A private employee, who was married just a few weeks ago, allegedly hanged himself to death in his house in Jubilee Hills on Sunday night.

K Sai Kiran (24) got married earlier this month, and was staying along with his wife at Vinayakanagar in Jubilee Hills. Family members of the man told the police that since marriage, he had some issues with his wife.

On Sunday after returning home from work, Sai Kiran is said to have gone inside a room in the house and hanged himself. He was seen only in the early hours of Monday by family members, who informed the police. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy, while a case has been registered and investigation is on.

