Newly-wed woman ends life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:19 pm

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old woman, who got married just three months ago, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Narsingi late night on Friday. She resorted to the extreme step reportedly due to harassment from her husband and in-laws, police said.

The woman, Mamatha, a native of Bodhan in Nizamabad, was married to Suresh, a private employee, three months ago and they were staying with Suresh’s parents. Narsingi police said differences cropped up between the couple within a month of marriage and they had frequent fights. Her in-laws too harassed her. Even on Friday evening, they are believed to have argued after which Mamatha decided to end her life and hanged herself from the ceiling fan. She was found dead around midnight by her in-laws.

Based on a complaint from her parents, the Narsingi police booked a case of abetment to suicide and dowry harassment against Suresh and his family members.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter